In «Gladiator 2» Ridley Scott promises «the biggest battle he’s ever done»

At the beginning of «Gladiator 2», director Ridley Scott promises the biggest battle of his career, which will surpass the battle scenes in all his films.

Ridley Scott has delivered several epic battle scenes in his films, from the Battle of Kerak in «Kingdom of Heaven» (2005) to the Battle of Austerlitz in «Napoleon» (2023). But, according to the legendary director, the upcoming sequel «Gladiator» will get the biggest one.

«We start the movie with probably the biggest battle I’ve ever done. Probably bigger than anything in «Napoleon»,” Scott said in a recent interview.

In «Gladiator 2», Paul Mescal plays Lucius, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus, the antagonist of the original film, played by Joaquin Phoenix. The story takes place years after the first «Gladiator». The sequel tells the story of an adult Lucius living in the North African region of Numidia, where his mother sent him as a child. Events bring Lucius back to Rome as a gladiator, where he makes new enemies and reunites with his mother.

Although Scott didn’t tell much about the battle, he did get in «Gladiator 2» a stage that has been dreamed of for years with a rhinoceros:

«Computerization and artificial intelligence — you have to accept it. I can have a computer read every molecule and wrinkle on a rhino and then carve it into a thick piece of plastic, just like the rhino’s body».

As a reminder, the official Ukrainian trailer of the movie «Gladiator 2», and with it the release date in Ukraine was announced — November 14.

