In Hollow Knight: Silksong found a hidden item that simplifies the passage "at times"

Fans of Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have found a hidden item that can seriously change the balance of the game.

The news contains spoilers for the description of items and their location

On the release Hollow Knight: Silksong “hacked” Steam and other stores and within a few days, players began to talk about hidden objects. One of them was Reaper Crest — a strange but useful tool. It strengthens Princess Hornet’s attacks, but at the same time slows them down significantly. This applies to standard punches and downward attacks, so it will take some getting used to.

But the main bonus here is different — by equipping the coat of arms, you start generating much more Silk. This means that you can use abilities and healing more often. This gives you a huge advantage in boss battles, even if you have to get used to slower attacks. Thanks to this, the Reaper’s Crest can be the key to getting through the toughest battles and areas with too many enemies.

Although for platforming areas, it is better to take it off — slow attacks hinder more than help. The Reaper’s Emblem can only be obtained after completing a test in the Reaper’s Chapel located in Greymoor.

One more item is worth mentioning separately — Wanderer Crest. It brings back a familiar move from the first game: instead of a diagonal attack, Hornet gets a downward attack like Knight. Hollow Knight veterans may appreciate it, as diagonal moves are more difficult to master. To get the Wanderer’s Coat of Arms, you need to do several things. In particular, you need to complete the quest after defeating the Bell Beast and have a Simple Key (available at Bonebottom — near the beginning of the game). Use it to open the path to the Wormways, west of Mosshome. This is where the item is waiting for you.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

As a result, both coats of arms significantly change the style of Hollow Knight: Silksong. One makes the Hornet more “tanky”, allowing it to heal and use abilities more often. And the other — brings back the old movement mechanics and makes the game more familiar to fans of the first part.

As a reminder, Hollow Knight: Silksong was released on September 4, which forced other indie games to quickly postpone their releases. Developers set the price at $20 (₴415)which is much lower than expected. It is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and from day one for users in Game Pass.

Source: GaminGbible / TheGamer