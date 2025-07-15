In June, the volume of spot transactions of the largest crypto exchanges fell by a third

In June 2025, spot trading volume on major centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs) fell by 28% compared to May. Interestingly, at the end of June, it was reported that a 27.9% change in the ratio of spot trading volume on decentralized exchanges (DEX) to CEX.

The largest leaders of the crypto market lost: HTX (-15%), Kraken (-16%), and Binance (-22%). Smaller crypto exchanges showed the worst results: Mexc (-44%), KuCoin (-42%), and Upbit (-39%).

In June, the volume of derivatives trading on the major exchanges decreased by 13% compared to May. The three leaders in terms of change are: Mexc (+26%), Gate (-4%), and HTX (-9%). The worst results were shown by Crypto.com (-26%), Binance (-20%), and OKX (-20%).

In addition, in June, web traffic on the major exchanges decreased by 13% compared to May. The three leaders in terms of positive changes are: KuCoin (+130%), Gate (+8%), and Mexc (+3%). The worst results were shown by HTX (-26%), Bitget (-24%), and Upbit (-20%).

Interestingly, 8% of traffic Bybit In June, it was from Ukraine.

Source: WuBlockchain