In Sumy region, a guy stole UAH 7.6 million by selling non-existent bitcoins on a fake crypto exchange

There are enough large and well-known exchanges in Ukraine that work with the hryvnia, but they are centralized (i.e., they regulate and verify customers and transactions). This is the only way to explain the desire of a resident of Sumy region to buy bitcoins for $60 thousand on some little-known platform.

Cyberpolice detained a 23-year-old resident of Kyiv region who created a fake crypto exchange. The offender had full control over all functions of the website: he could change account balances, edit transaction history, and thus create the illusion of real cryptocurrency transactions.

And he found a client: a resident of Sumy deposited $60 thousand on the fake exchange to buy bitcoin. The site administrator drew him coins. In fact, no transaction took place, and the 23-year-old suspect embezzled the money. The fraudster even offered the victim to sell another $100 thousand worth of bitcoins. However, the victim went to the police.

The defendant was detained with the forceful support of the special police company on the spot during the transfer of money. As a result of an authorized search, the police seized the man’s cell phone and Lexus, in addition to the money. The amount of damage caused amounted to over UAH 7.6 million.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion of fraud on a large scale (Part 5 Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces imprisonment for 3 to 8 years.

Source: Police of Sumy region