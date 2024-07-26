In the fourth season «The Witcher» Ciri and Geralt do not intersect, — Freya Allan

During Comic-Con in San Diego, Freya Allan, the star of the Netflix series «The Witcher», revealed that Ciri will not cross paths with Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt in the fourth season.

Allan’s Ciri begins a new life on the outside with the street gang known as the «Rats», with whom she ran away in the finale of the third part of the second season of «The Witcher». Speaking to Screen Rant at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, where Freya is presenting «Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes», she revealed that while her new co-star in «Really Nice Guy» is a his work as Geraltas their characters have no scenes together in the new season. Instead, Ciri is forging her own path under the new pseudonym Falk, trying to forget about her former life:

«There’s no relationship this season. Ciri’s off on her own path and he’s off on his own, and so it’s, “Forget about Geralt.” That’s what Ciri’s in the zone of. “Let’s try and block that out. That never happened. Now I’m Falka; I’m not Ciri.” But as you can see, I sort of haven’t left it behind. I’m sort of still in it now. But Liam’s lovely; he’s a really nice guy. I haven’t seen anything he’s done because we don’t really have scenes together, but he’s so sweet. I’ve heard that he’s smashing it, so I can’t wait to see what he’s doing».

The new information from Freya Allan may come as a surprise to the viewers of «The Witcher», but it is quite logical in terms of her story (although the series as a whole departs from the book story). Despite the fact that Ciri’s time with «Rats» and her relations with Mistletoe (Christelle Elvin), will be far from idyllic, they will give the audience the opportunity to see her go down a much darker path without Geralt’s protection.

The audience may also have received an answer to a question, where did the series «Rats». From Freya Allan’s words, we can assume that it was integrated into «Witch».

Source: ScreenRant