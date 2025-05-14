In the US, children ruin school Chromebooks for a TikTok challenge

A new trend on TikTok called Chromebook Challenge, which has become popular among American students, involves a simple task — to ruin a school laptop. As part of the challenge, students have to cause a short circuit by inserting improvised objects (pencil nibs, paper clips, etc.) into the USB connector.

In some places, such actions have already caused fires — in particular in New Jersey, where a 15-year-old student decided to join the trend. Public schools have reported at least 10 incidents, and local fire departments have issued warnings.

«You may receive an electric shock, you may cause the lithium-ion battery inside the notebook to explode, resulting in a large fire», — said Deputy Fire Chief Oliver Alkire.

One video from TikTok, which had been viewed 2.6 million times at the time of the news publication, shows a charred Chromebook, as well as the captions «This isn’t even a Chromebook anymore» and «Get me out of this school». Meanwhile, the social network said it had limited search results for Chromebook Challenge — instead, users are shown a warning with the words «Your safety matters» and «Some online challenges can be dangerous».

Obviously, social media trends are out of control, as is the desire to gain likes or views for exclusive content — some suggest swallow a spoonful of cinnamon or capsules with washing powder with unclear goals.