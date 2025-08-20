The offer lasts for a limited time, and a representative of NVIDIA confirmed to ITC.ua that the offer is relevant in Ukraine.

During Gamescom 2025, NVIDIA is offering Borderlands 4 to buyers of RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, or RTX 5070 graphics cards, as well as computers and laptops with them. They will receive the game with the Gilded Glory Pack, which includes a Vault Hunter skin, a weapon skin, and an Echo-4 drone skin.

У Steam Borderlands 4 from Gearbox Software costs 2999 UAH, so the promotion is a good opportunity to save money. The game is scheduled to be released on September 12, and Gamescom 2025 will take place from August 20 to 24 — the offer is valid during these days.

During the festival, NVIDIA demonstrated how Borderlands 4 works with DLSS 4, frame generation, and ray tracing. In the minute-long video, a character fights a boss, and the information on the screen shows a speed of 262 FPS in 4K resolution with DLSS 4 and RTX. This could mean about 65 FPS with MFG turned off.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Commentators are excited about the high frame rate, but fear possible input lag, which is critical in shooters. The game will obviously run fast on a GeForce RTX 5070+, but with an RTX 2070 graphics card and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor, which are listed in the minimum PC requirements, you can expect minimal comfort.

NVIDIA also introduced improved game assistant G-Assist based AI, which can now do more but consumes much less memory. The company talked about updating the NVIDIA App and porting Smooth Motion technology to RTX 40 graphics cards, which advantage in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has already been felt by some ITC.ua commentators. On the eve of Gamescom 2025, the video card manufacturer demonstrated how Full Ray Tracing, Path Tracing and DLSS 4 work in new upcoming games and presented a huge update of the GeForce NOW cloud service, which received an RTX 5080-level GPU, the ability to install any game from Steam, and improved streaming capabilities.

Sources: NVIDIA, TechPowerUp