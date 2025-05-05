In Windows 11 settings, you’ll find an Advanced — section with features for developers and more

Microsoft continues to gradually abandon the familiar Control Panel in Windows 11 and add new features to the OS. The next such update in the near future will be a new settings page called Advanced. It will offer advanced features that will be especially useful for developers, but ordinary users can also find something interesting there.

However, don’t expect a complete overhaul of the interface. In fact, Microsoft is simply updating the existing For developers section. The company gave it a new name, added a few features, and now the update is ready. A Windows enthusiast with the nickname @phantomofearth told about these «drastic» changes on the social network X. He notes:

«The For developers settings page in Windows 11 will get an update and a new name — Advanced!»

Windows 11's "For developers" settings page is getting a revamp, with a new name: "Advanced"! It's the new home for several Dev Home features and bits, including the long paths toggle, virtual workspace options page and File Explorer source code integration. Also, layout updates. pic.twitter.com/5yK4zXZ2tS — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) May 1, 2025

According to him, the new page will become a kind of hub for features that were previously part of Dev Home. Among the available options, users will be able to find:

switch for long file paths,

the settings page for the virtual workspace,

integration of the File Explorer source code (i.e. the ability to work with the file manager code).

These features can now be seen in the Windows Server 26403 build, although the Advanced page is still hidden by default. To activate it, you need to do some digging in the system — in particular, use the internal function identifiers.

In addition, Microsoft plans to move some keyboard settings from the Control Panel to the modern Windows 11 Settings section to reduce dependence on old interface elements.

So, the new Advanced section is another step toward modernizing Windows 11 and making it easier to access advanced features without unnecessary complexity. Although many people still prefer the good old Control Panel.

This is not the only interesting update to Windows 11. Microsoft also plans to teachOS to understand user swearingand in addition remove the feature that protected «old» versions of Windows 11.

