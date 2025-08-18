Indian Mahindra has created a Batmobile: a limited version of the BE 6 Electric Origin SUV

Indian automaker Mahindra has unveiled a limited edition version of its BE 6 electric SUV called the Batman Edition. The company describes it as “a production vehicle that embodies a unique blend of cinematic heritage and modern luxury, inspired by the iconic Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy from Warner Bros. Pictures”.

The special version is based on the top-of-the-line Mahindra BE 6. The car is equipped with a 79 kWh battery that provides up to 550 km of WLTP cycle. The rear axle is equipped with a 282 hp (210 kW / 286 PS) electric motor with a torque of 380 N-m. The model also received a second-level driver assistance system and modern displays, including a screen in the center of the steering wheel (although this can be dangerous when an airbag is deployed).

But the most interesting thing about the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is the changes in the exterior and interior of the car.

Exterior:

Unique Satin Black color, available only for this series

Individual Batman decal on the front door

R20 alloy wheels that add sportiness

Suspension and brake calipers painted in Alchemy Gold create a striking contrast to the black body

Special “BE 6 × The Dark Knight” nameplate on the back

The Batman logo from Nolan’s trilogy is placed on: wheel covers, front fenders, rear bumper, windows and rear glass

Infinity Roof with Bat emblem

Night Trail lamps project the Batman symbol onto the road

Batman Edition signature on the rear door

Interior:

Batman Edition commemorative plaque in gold on the dashboard with serial number

Carbon leather panel with golden frame around the cockpit

Suede and leather combination with golden stitching and embroidered Batman emblems

Gold accents on the steering wheel, In-Touch controller, electronic brake and key fob

Batman logo engraved on the Boost button, seats and interior elements

Graphics with Batman emblem on the panel in front of the passenger

Sports car-style open-mounted straps with Batman Edition branding

Batman Edition greeting animation on a multimedia system

Special engine sounds inspired by Batman movies

The price of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition starts at less than $27,500. The series is limited to 300 copies, and the start of booking is scheduled for August 23.

Source: electrek, mahindraelectricsuv