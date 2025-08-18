Indian Mahindra has created a Batmobile: a limited version of the BE 6 Electric Origin SUV

Indian automaker Mahindra has unveiled a limited edition version of its BE 6 electric SUV called the Batman Edition. The company describes it as “a production vehicle that embodies a unique blend of cinematic heritage and modern luxury, inspired by the iconic Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy from Warner Bros. Pictures”.
The special version is based on the top-of-the-line Mahindra BE 6. The car is equipped with a 79 kWh battery that provides up to 550 km of WLTP cycle. The rear axle is equipped with a 282 hp (210 kW / 286 PS) electric motor with a torque of 380 N-m. The model also received a second-level driver assistance system and modern displays, including a screen in the center of the steering wheel (although this can be dangerous when an airbag is deployed).
But the most interesting thing about the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is the changes in the exterior and interior of the car.
Exterior:
- Unique Satin Black color, available only for this series
- Individual Batman decal on the front door
- R20 alloy wheels that add sportiness
- Suspension and brake calipers painted in Alchemy Gold create a striking contrast to the black body
- Special “BE 6 × The Dark Knight” nameplate on the back
- The Batman logo from Nolan’s trilogy is placed on: wheel covers, front fenders, rear bumper, windows and rear glass
- Infinity Roof with Bat emblem
- Night Trail lamps project the Batman symbol onto the road
- Batman Edition signature on the rear door
Interior:
- Batman Edition commemorative plaque in gold on the dashboard with serial number
- Carbon leather panel with golden frame around the cockpit
- Suede and leather combination with golden stitching and embroidered Batman emblems
- Gold accents on the steering wheel, In-Touch controller, electronic brake and key fob
- Batman logo engraved on the Boost button, seats and interior elements
- Graphics with Batman emblem on the panel in front of the passenger
- Sports car-style open-mounted straps with Batman Edition branding
- Batman Edition greeting animation on a multimedia system
- Special engine sounds inspired by Batman movies
The price of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition starts at less than $27,500. The series is limited to 300 copies, and the start of booking is scheduled for August 23.
Source: electrek, mahindraelectricsuv
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: