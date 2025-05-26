Indie RPG Crescent County, which «was rejected by 50 publishers», became a Kickstarter hit

After «difficult years» in search of a publisher for the indie RPG Crescent County with elements of seven, it went to Kickstarter, where it received $60,000 in funding in less than a day.

Developer Electric Saint says that their game «has been rejected by over 50 publishers». Crescent County is described as an open-world deliveryman» simulator where the player is transported to an island filled with «brooms» based on «witchcraft technology».

At the time of writing, Crescent County has 1239 sponsors and over $80 thousand in capital. The demonstration of support proves that «, despite [unsuccessful] attempts to finance the game in traditional ways… definitely has an audience».

When Electric Saint announced the crowdfunding campaign for Crescent County, the developer admitted that the «gaming industry is on fire», and lead artist Anna Hollinrake says that «we may have just become an indie studio at an interesting time».

«We’ve spent two years and a lot of energy on this journey, and it’s been exhausting. We just want to make a» game.

There is no release date for Crescent County yet, but Kickstarter indicates the expected date of receiving the pledge reward in October 2026. A demo version of the game is now available in Steam.

Source: GamesRadar