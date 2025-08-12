Inexpensive houses started to be printed in the USA

Icon, an American company specializing in 3D printing, is building 3 residential buildings for low-income housing in Texas, demonstrating the potential of these technologies for the affordable housing market.

It is noted, that the project is part of a larger plan to build a complex of Mueller-buildings, created by with the help of 3D printing, in Austin. The project was presented earlier this year by the architectural firm Icon and Michael Xu.

The area of each house is 60 square meters. The first floor will have a living room, dining room and kitchen with an open plan, which looks quite compact inside. The modern interior is complemented by ribbed walls. On the top floor there are a single bedroom and a single bathroom.

Each house has a hybrid design, similar to the houses printed by Icon in previous projects. The lower floor was built by with the help of a 3D printer Icon, which is squeezed out in layers from the nozzle, according to the drawing, a patented cement-like mixture to form the frame. Next, the builders will use traditional methods to construct the top floor with a wooden frame and install a metal roof with standing seam, as well as windows and doors.

“This advanced technology, designed and engineered to ensure accuracy, speed and reliability, allows us to speed up construction and therefore increase schedule predictability. Icon’s 3D-printed wall systems provide a higher level of insulation, which reduces temperature fluctuations in the house in summer and winter, and are resistant to water, mold, termites, and fire”, — Icon said in a press release.

Affordable housing, printed on a 3D printer should soon become widely available, at least in the United States. According to Icon representatives, the starting price of the houses will be $195 thousand, which does not seem so affordable. However, the price of houses built with the help of 3D printing nearby starts at $350 thousand and goes up to $1.3 million.

Source: NewAtlas