"Infected are not the biggest threat": the first trailer for 28 Years Later: Bone Temple

After a couple of first shots the official trailer for the movie Bone Temple has also appeared Nia Dacosta — the sequel last year’s “28 Years Later”.

Bone Temple continues the events of the film in 2024, introducing Spike (Alfie Williams) in the company of Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and his band of killer acrobats in post-apocalyptic England.

“Dr. Kelson (Rafe Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship whose consequences could change the world. And Spike’s encounter with Jimmy Crystal turns into a nightmare he can’t escape. In the world of Temple of Bones, the infected are no longer the biggest threat… the inhumanity of the survivors could be even stranger and more terrifying.”

In addition, Bone Temple will briefly feature Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Jim from the original 2002 film 28 Days Later, alongside Emma Laird, Maura Bird, Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Perry.

At the same time, Murphy, whom fans previously confused with zombies in one of the trailers of the first movie, will play a more significant role in the third part of the trilogy. Although Danny Boyle noted that its existence is in question and will depend on how the first two perform at the box office. “28 Years Later,” we recall, received contradictory assessments and made money at the box office $150 million worldwide with a production budget of $60-75 million.

The second film, according to preliminary reviews, should be better than the first: viewers at test screenings praised Alex Garland’s script and the third act “with a bold twist,” while one insider hinted that the finale contains a scene, which “will be talked about for most of 2026”.

In Bone Temple Danny Boyle, who created the 2002 original and the first part of the 28 Years Later trilogy, gave up directing to Nia Dacosta, who is best known for the failed Marvels with Brie Larson.

The premiere of 28 Years Later: Bone Temple is scheduled for release on January 16, 2026.