Inno3D has tested the NVIDIA RTX 5050 — no independent tests on the release again

Video card manufacturer Inno3D has released benchmarks for the NVIDIA RTX 5050. Owners of the RTX 4060 8GB have no need to run to the store, but independent tests seem to be coming later.

The performance comparison focuses on real, not nominal, competitors of the RTX 5050 among previous generations. The RTX 3060 was quite logically chosen as a competitor (although the NVIDIA used RTX 3050 in its comparison), as well as the RTX 4060, which is expected to be very close in performance.

Inno3D starts by publishing screenshots of GPU-Z, according to which the base frequency of the RTX 5050 is 2317 MHz, and the frequency in boost mode is — 2572 MHz. The program is still not fully compatible with the video card, which NVIDIA announced earlier than expected. The card uses a PCIe 5.0 x8 interface, the GPU has 32 ROPs and 80 TMUs/ The driver used is version 576.77 — probably an internal version that is not available publicly.

The tests were conducted on a system with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and DDR5-6800 memory. In general, the performance of RTX 5050 is slightly inferior to RTX 4060. The video card performs well in synthetic benchmarks, but the RTX 4060 is better in gaming benchmarks. The RTX 4060 has 512 more CUDA cores, although both models have 8 GB of GDDR6 memory.

Source VideoCardz reports that the RTX 5050 is Blackwell’s third desktop graphics card with 8 GB of memory, actually released without review. Although it is already officially supported with driver version 576.88, NVIDIA says that the RTX 5050 will be available in the second half of July. The situation is the same as with the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti 8GB — reviews appeared only after independent media purchased the cards themselves and tested them.

Sources: Inno3D, VideoCardz, Wccftech