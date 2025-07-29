INNO3D introduces single-slot water-cooled NVIDIA RTX 5090 and 5080

It looks like INNO3D is all set to launch its new iCHILL Frostbite Pro series of water-cooled graphics cards, announced at Computex in May this year.

On July 28, the company’s official channel a post was published on the X network with the following content:

«Today we are launching INNO3D GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 iCHILL Frostbite Pro! Both graphics cards are based on NVIDIA’s new Blackwell architecture and feature a full-coverage water block and a reinforced carbon fiber backplate to maximize thermal efficiency in a small footprint. The graphics cards are ideal for compact, high-performance systems».

To recap, the main feature of the RTX 5090 and 5080 iCHILL Frostbite Pro is a single-slot water cooling system, which, unlike the existing analogs of the iCHILL Frostbite series, also has a single-slot external port bar. This means that it is now a truly suitable solution for the most compact systems. As before, cooling systems for INNO3D are manufactured by in cooperation with Alphacool.

The main customers of the new graphics cards are likely to be companies that will use several GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards in one server. However, their use in custom gaming builds is not excluded.

The RTX 5090 and 5080 iCHILL Frostbite Pro graphics cards themselves do not differ structurally. The only difference between the models is the inscription on the back plate. Both operate at reference frequencies. Unfortunately, the prices are not yet known.

Source: Videocardz