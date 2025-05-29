Inno3D shows NVIDIA RTX 5090 and 5080 in one slot – how it’s possible

Inno3D has taken care of computer enthusiasts who prefer to build their own systems and want solutions with high performance and cooling efficiency. At Computex 2025, the company presented the new GeForce RTX 5090 Frostbite Pro and RTX 5080 Frostbite Pro graphics cards with an integrated water cooling system.

Both new products come with factory-installed full-size waterblocks that not only cool all the main components of the video card, but also turn it into a single-slot card — a rather rare occurrence for devices of this level. Usually they occupy two or three slots in the system unit.

The water blocks are manufactured by Alphacool and have liquid connection ports located on the back side. This is important for a convenient arrangement in the case. The blocks themselves are made of a nickel-plated copper base with a chrome finish and a top cover made of POM plastic with a carbon pattern. This is a noticeable difference from previous Frostbite series devices, which used acrylic transparent covers and top ports.

Thanks to the use of a liquid cooling system, Inno3D has managed to make the new Frostbite Pro series very compact — less than 20 cm in length. This is possible because the PCB is only two-thirds the length of the other 5090/5080 models, but there is no need to leave space for a bulky ventilation system. However, the ports and hoses at the tail of the card add some length.

Due to their size, these graphics cards could even fit into 3U solutions in server racks, if not for one thing «but»: the 12V-2×6 (12VHPWR) power connector is located on the top, not on the back. That is, it remains in the usual place for gaming models, which can make it somewhat difficult to lay cables in narrow cases.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

It can be expected that the new GeForce RTX 5090 Frostbite Pro and RTX 5080 Frostbite Pro with liquid cooling are not only as good as the standard iChill Frostbite models in terms of frequencies, but probably even better. So users get not only stylish and efficient cooling, but also improved performance out of the box. However, specific operating frequencies have not yet been announced.

Other interesting new products at Computex 2025 include Pulsar Feinmann mouse with Noctua palm fan, Sparkle video card with Thunderbolt 5, Maxsun transparent video card with water cooling and original Colorful computer systems.

.

Source: techpowerup