Inside in Kharkiv's version: demo of horror platformer Floralis about the search for a sister in the world of carnivorous plants released

Kharkiv-based studio SolidCore Games has released the second demo of its adventure game Floralis, which has an atmosphere similar to a mix of Inside and Little Nightmares.

The narrative puzzle-platformer takes place in an abandoned world among the ruins of human civilization, where intelligent carnivorous plants dominate. The main character is a girl born from a tree. She goes in search of her missing sister.

The plot is based on the contrast between the heroine’s fragility and the aggressive world. On the way, she will have to run away from predatory plants, explore ruins, and use the environment to her advantage. Puzzles play an important role: plants react to light and touch, and this opens up several ways to overcome them.

There is a lot of interaction with objects in the game. They help to reveal the story of the main character and explain what happened to the old world. The environment hides a lot of details and clues, and some scenes remain hidden if you don’t examine the locations carefully. The developers highlight several key features:

Smart jungle — plants are both predators and part of the puzzles.

Flexible solutions — many tasks can be solved in different ways.

Secrets of the World — the game has secret paths and hidden scenes.

The personal journey of searching for her sister is combined with the gradual discovery of the heroine’s own origins.

The demo was made available on Steam as part of the Ukrainian Games Festival 2025, which featured almost 20 new announcements: from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. in 2D to pixelated Resident Evil. At the same time, there are you can buy many games from our developers at discounts, including another hardcore platformer Through the Nightmares about a prison of horrors. The previous Floralis demo was released a few months ago — and it looked decent, but some of the puzzles didn’t look obvious.

Currently, players can try out the demo for themselves in Steam and add the project to your wishlist. Later, the demo is expected to be available on Xbox Series X|S. There is no release date yet.

Source: SolidCore Games press release