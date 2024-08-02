«Inside Out 2» overtook The Avengers» and entered the TOP 10 «richest» films in history

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Disney and Pixar cartoon is among the top 10 highest-grossing films in the world — Now «Inside Out 2» earned $1.524 billion at the box office, which allowed it to move down from the top of «The Avengers» with $1.521 billion

As noted by Deadlineonly abroad «Thoughts inside out 2» earned $905.1 million — in Mexico, for example, the cartoon became the highest-grossing in history with more than $100 million box office. At home in North America, Disney and Pixar’s creation has grossed about $618.8 million.

In addition to Mexico, the top 10 markets for the cartoon include Brazil ($77.3 million), the United Kingdom ($64.9 million), Korea ($58.2 million), France ($55.6 million), Italy ($47.1 million), China ($45.9 million), Germany ($44.7 million), Spain ($44.4 million) and Australia ($35.1 million). Also, screenings in Japan are starting today.

There is no recent data on Ukraine, but earlier the official distributor of the film Kinomania told Suspilne that after the second weekend «Thoughts inside out 2» raised UAH 61 million and attracted about 400 thousand viewers to theaters

Since its debut «Thoughts Inside Out 2» demonstrated impressive box office performance — the cartoon took only 19 days to reach the $1 billion milestone. In early July, it was named the highest-grossing film in Pixar’s history, and a week agobypassed «Iceheart 2» and became the highest-grossing cartoon in history.

«Inside Out 2» — is a sequel to the original 2015 story by Peter Doxter, which told the story of 11-year-old Riley and her five emotions (Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger). In the second film, «new guests» — appear in the head of the older protagonist, including Anxiety. The director of Inside Out 2» is Kelsey Mann, and the screenwriter Meg Lefov has also returned to the project. The production of the sequel cost $200 million.

