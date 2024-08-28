Instagram adds new creative tools: text and images on top of your photos

Instagram has improved its creative tools, allowing users to make their posts more diverse. Thus, the platform now allows users to easily add text and additional images to photos. This applies to both single posts and carousels.

The company claims that «it gives you the creative flexibility to make your content stand out and explore new, more interesting stories with photos and carousels».

After selecting a photo to post from your gallery, simply tap the text button to add text or the gallery button in the upper right corner to add additional images as stickers. Then you can tap the sticker itself to change its shape. You can choose from the following shapes: rectangle, square, circle, heart, or star.

Instagram has also recently increased the carousel limit to 20 photos and videos per post. Users also have access to new and unique fonts, animations, and effects in a simplified text tool for stories. After choosing a font, you can animate the text or add an effect.

Source: gsmarena