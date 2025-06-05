Integrated Intel graphics breaks the world record for GPU overclocking in terms of frequency

The overclocker SkatterBencher broke the world record for GPU frequency, but did not need a discrete graphics card. An Intel processor was enough.

The test subject was Core Ultra 9 285K chip. Its built-in graphics ran at an incredible 4.25 GHz with a voltage of 1.7 V. The temperature during overclocking was -170°C thanks to liquid nitrogen.

Previously, overclockers have found that Arrow Lake processors boast significant overclocking potential, even though their performance is considered to be mediocre in normal conditions. Previously, SkatterBencher has achieved GPU speeds of 3.1 GHz with 1.3 V on these chips.

The clock speed of the integrated graphics in Arrow Lake is based on half the CPU reference frequency, which defaults to 100 MHz. This value is then multiplied by the GT factor, typically 40x, resulting in an operating frequency of 2 GHz or a theoretical maximum of 4.25 GHz with an 85x multiplier.

SkatterBencher found that Arrow Lake overclocks significantly better with increased cooling. With 1.3 V and 30°C, the chip reached 3.1 GHz, and 3.6 GHz was achieved with cooling to -150°C. The overclocker then set a target of 1.6-1.7 V with -170°C to break the 4 GHz barrier. However, as previously found, temperatures below -100°C often caused the system to fail to boot. Nevertheless, on the Asus ROG Z890 Apex motherboard combined with DDR5-8600 RAM, SkatterBencher achieved the record frequency of 4.25 GHz recorded in GPU-Z.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

To run benchmark and gaming tests, the settings were lowered to 3.9GHz 1.6V and -160°C. The overclocking resulted in a significant performance improvement. In Novabench, the integrated graphics card showed almost twice the performance of the standard settings. Gaming benchmarks showed a jump from 50 FPS to 86 FPS in Counter-Strike 2 and an increase from 25 FPS to 42 FPS in Black Myth: Wukong. Above 4 GHz, further performance gains were negligible.

Source: Tom’s Hardware