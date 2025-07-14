Intel Core Ultra 5 245HX mobile chip beats desktop counterpart in PassMark and is 40% faster than i5-14500HX

Soon, laptops based on Intel Core Ultra 5 245HX processors. One of them was recently tested in the PassMark benchmark and outperformed the desktop Core Ultra 5 245 by 7-8%.

The advantage over the previous generation analog, the Core i5-14500HX, was even greater, with a performance gain of more than 40%. It also has publication in the social network X from the user X86 is dead&back, who provides a table in which Core Ultra 5 245HX is credited with a score of 4706 points in single-threaded mode and 41045 in multi-threaded mode. For comparison, desktop Core Ultra 5 245 scores 4409 and 37930 points, respectively, 6.3 and 7.6% less.

You can see an even bigger difference if you pay attention to the results Core i5-14500HXwhich is essentially an analog and predecessor of the tested processor, with the same number of productive and energy-efficient cores — according to the 6+8 formula. It scored 3608 points when one core was loaded and 29089 when all cores were involved.

The comparison also includes desktop Core i5-14500. Depending on the load mode, it scored 3955 and 31684 points, 16% and almost 23% less than the new product.

Moreover, if we compare these figures with the results of the the best Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming processor, then the advantage will be on the side of the Core Ultra 5 245HX by up to 6% of performance. Of course, it should be understood that PassMark — is only a synthetic benchmark, so its results should be treated with a certain amount of skepticism. In gaming applications, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is likely to easily outperform the Core Ultra 5 245HX.

The operating frequencies of the tested processor are in the range from 2.6 to 4.5 GHz for E-core and from 3.1 to 5.1 GHz for P-core. As for the «heat package», it is 55 W in base mode and «boost mode» 160 W, which is quite a lot for a laptop solution.

It is not yet known when exactly the Core Ultra 5 245HX laptops will appear on the Ukrainian market, but if they are already available to our foreign colleagues, then we probably won’t have to wait long.

Source: Tom’s Hardware