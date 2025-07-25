Intel has changed its mind: Nova Lake processors may receive an analog of 3D V-Cache with 144 MB

New information has emerged about the next line of Intel desktop processors — Nova Lake. A significant increase in L3 cache size is expected, but it is not yet known how it will be implemented.

Recently, the gaming performance of Intel processors has not looked very attractive against the background of competitors’ solutions with a large 3D V-cache. There have been many rumors that the company might release its own analog, but before Intel denied the appearance of additional cache in user processors.

However, the other day an Intel insider under the nickname Raichu unexpectedly reported that the company’s plans to release a large-cache CPU could change significantly. He stated that Intel Nova Lake chips (Core Ultra 300) will have a large third-level cache — Big Last-Level Cache (BLLC), and colleagues from Videocardz have further clarified that its size will reach 144 MB. It is worth reminding that AMD processors have a maximum 3D V-cache size of 128 MB.

It is not specified whether this will be a cache built into the crystal or a separate tile, as in AMD X3D processors. There is also no information whether there will be models without it at all. Another interesting detail in Raichu — BLLC’s announcement is that non-flagship models in the line will have 8/16 cores. Perhaps, there is simply no information about older models.

The update of Intel’s plans was also confirmed by another well-known dataminer — Haze. According to his post, Nova Lake processors with 8P+16E and 8P+12E core configurations will also have BLLC.

8p, 16e

8p, 12e Both 4lpe, bLLC, 125w https://t.co/EQo4MiaGpq — Haze (@Haze2K1) June 17, 2025

Separately, his report mentions a third type of energy-efficient cores, which were not previously known. It is reported that both of these processors will have 4 LP cores each. As a result, the updated table of characteristics of Intel Nova Lake processors looks like this:

But for now, we would advise you to be skeptical.

Source: Videocardz