Intel introduces Thunderbolt Share — an application for easily sharing files and peripherals across multiple PCs

Intel has introduced Thunderbolt Share, a program that allows you to share screens, keyboards, mice, and files across multiple computers. The software uses Thunderbolt technology for fast connections.

It provides a fast and efficient connection between PCs, allowing users to share screens, keyboards, mice, memory, and files. It is claimed that these devices and data transfers will be safe and convenient for users. It is currently being advertised as providing PC-to-PC connectivity, meaning it should work on two devices simultaneously.

A program that allows you to use input devices, monitors, and files from another computer maintains a secure connection that is easy to install and use. To work, the program must be installed on both computers. It is possible to use devices without a direct connection to each other.

The question arises whether Thunderbolt Share allows you to use external graphics cards that support this interface on another PC, but Intel does not give an answer to it.Among the interesting scenarios for using the technology is connecting laptops to other devices and computers.

The technology will work only on devices licensed by the company. Intel confirms that Thunderbolt Share is available on MSI, Razer, Kensington, Lenovo, Acer, Belkin, Plugable, and Promise Technology equipment. The software will be installed as an additional feature on licensed devices, the full list of which has not yet been made public

Thunderbolt Share is compatible with Thunderbolt 4 and 5 technologies on Windows. The technology was first demonstrated at CES 2024.

Source: VideoCardz