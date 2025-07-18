Intel is likely to abandon E-core after Razer Lake

There are first reports that future Intel processors for the desktop segment will not have energy-efficient cores. This is due to the company’s desire to focus on a unified architecture.

Apparently, the latest lines of Intel desktop processors were so successful that the company decided to radically change its approach to their development. У for future generations processors are planned to focus more on productive cores, and efficient ones will be sent to «well-deserved» rest.

The source of the information was a Chinese engineer who wrote a post on the Zhihu social platform. He claims that the life of E-der is over and that it will finally end in a few generations.

In addition, he claims that Arctic Wolf slow cores in Nova Lake processors will be the last to receive significant improvements. The updates include faster work with parallel workloads such as SIMD and vectors, with minimal IPC growth expected.

And in one generation (Razer Lake) in the future CPUs will be exclusively P-core. According to the post @Silicon_Fly on social network X, after Razer Lake, Intel will combine heterogeneous cores into a single platform that will have higher PPA (Performance, Power, Area) and better performance. It is also claimed that Arctic Wolf will be the basis for future unified cores and will have a common architecture with them.

It seems that Intel has decided to turn back the clock. After all, there is nothing new in the information received. Earlier, before Alder Lake processors had only one type of core, were easier to design, used fewer connections between cores, and all this is much easier to reproduce in silicon. Perhaps this approach will help the processor giant get back on its feet, as recently company affairs are not going well.

Source: Wccftech