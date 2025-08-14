Intel launches patriotic branding amid allegations of ties to China

Intel has decided to emphasize its commitment to manufacturing and technology development in the United States. This has become especially important after the recent political events surrounding the company.

The current situation around Intel demonstrates the significant influence of the American political system on the company. This is in particular due to the fact that its new CEO Lip-Bu Tan previously had financial ties to Chinese firms. It all started when U.S. Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to Intel CEO Frank Yee. He said asked to explainwhether the company had sufficiently vetted Tan’s past business ties to Chinese technology firms, including those with ties to the Chinese military.

Subsequently, the US President Donald Trump called on Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign immediately because of a conflict of interest. But last week, Tan met with Trump in person, which partially eased the tension. But Intel needs to do much more to build trust. The next step was a new communication strategy —USAI (short for USA + AI).

On a separate page of its website, Intel states that the campaign aims to demonstrate its commitment not only to the private sector, but also to partnerships with the US government and military. The company’s wording is as follows:

“At Intel, we know that the future belongs to those who build it right. And it starts right here at home — in the United States. For more than five decades, we’ve been the only U.S.-based company committed to advanced manufacturing on American soil to produce the world’s most advanced chips.”

Specific technical details of USAI have not yet been disclosed, but it is known that Intel is already working on several AI solutions for the US government. The most recent example is a project to create AI agents for the US military in partnership with EdgeRunner AI. These are artificial intelligence solutions that run directly on the device and are intended to be used on the battlefield. This approach reduces dependence on the Internet connection and increases data security. These systems can be used to autonomously analyze the tactical situation, recognize objects in real time, and coordinate the actions of units.

This step seems logical amid growing competition. In recent years, Taiwan’s TSMC has virtually dominated the production of advanced chips (e.g., 3nm), while Intel has been partially in the shadows. However, USAI and cooperation with the government are a signal that the “blue team” is seeking to regain strategic weight and become a key player in the US defense and civilian technology market.

The Donald Trump administration is expected to make important announcements about Intel’s future next week. Possible decisions could have a radical impact on the company’s business, from new government orders to investments in US manufacturing facilities, including Intel’s 20A and 18A fabs, which are intended to be a response to TSMC’s 3nm and future 2nm processes.

Against the backdrop of these patriotic changes at Intel after Donald Trump’s attention, it is worth recalling the recent situation with NVIDIA. First, the company’s CEO Jensen Huang criticized the controversial policies of the current US president. In his turn Trump knew nothing about Jensen and wanted to split up NVIDIA. Later, Jensen Huang and Donald Trump talked, after which NVIDIA CEO no longer sees big threats to the industry from increased tariffs. And it all ended introduction of an additional tax for NVIDIA and AMD of 15% on chip sales to China.

Source: wccftech