Intel prepares first Core Ultra 3 of 200 series: 8 cores, up to 4.8 GHz for €155

Intel is preparing to introduce a new processor. This will be the first Core Ultra 3 chip for the 200 series. The first mention of the Core Ultra 3 205 model appeared in Intel’s official documentation about seven months ago, but the company later removed it without explanation. Now, this processor has reappeared in retailers’ databases, indicating that the official release is approaching.

The Intel Core Ultra 3 205 model was spotted in the assortment of the French store PC21. The price is listed at €155 including VAT or €129 excluding VAT, which is equivalent to about $141. This makes it the most affordable processor from the new Arrow Lake generation.

Intel Core Ultra 3 205 specifications

The product page confirms compatibility with the new LGA-1851 socket and a base frequency of 3.8 GHz. According to leaked internal Intel documentation and publications from the South Korean marketplace Danawa, Core Ultra 3 205 will have 8 cores in a 4P+4E configuration (four high-performance cores + four energy-efficient cores). This is the minimum configuration among the new line of Arrow Lake and in fact a starting point for users who want to try the LGA-1851 platform without overpaying for excessive performance.

The launch of this processor coincides with the release of AMD’s budget 800 series motherboards, which now also offer affordable options for PC builds. This creates additional competition in the entry-level segment. Support for Intel Core Ultra 3 has already appeared in AIDA64.

However, the question arises whether it makes sense to invest in LGA-1851 right now, because it is a new platform, and the cost of even budget components for it can be noticeably higher than for more mature solutions. On the other hand, if you find a bargain «CPU + motherboard» or if performance is not your top priority (for example, you are building a PC for office, study, or multimedia), Core Ultra 3 205 can be a balanced choice.

Source: videocardz