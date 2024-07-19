«Intel sells defective processors»: Raptor Lake on laptops also «buggy»

Intel 13th and 14th generation processors (Raptor Lake) are affected by the failure of laptops. After information about problems with data center servers there was a report about Intel’s «sale of defective processors» for portable PCs.

«There are several laptop models that have crashed with the same symptoms. It’s just that it doesn’t happen as often as desktop processor failures», — writes Matthew Cassels of Alderon Games.

The new data disproves the theory that Raptor Lake instability is related to the peculiarities of desktops and the LGA 1700 socket. Alderon Games claims that virtually 100% of the desktop Raptor Lake chips in its possession are failing. Problems on laptops confirm the universality of the problem and its roots in processors.

Kessels does not say which chip models are defective, but it is logical to expect that the problems could affect Intel’s flagship Core i9 HX series processors. On desktops, the most powerful processors in the K and KS series are affected.

Intel has not yet provided a definitive fix for Raptor Lake instability, and the question arises whether it can be done only by software. The company has tried to fix the problem by updating the microcode including stricter power limits, security mechanisms in the BIOS, and eTVB bug fixes, but none of these attempts have been able to completely eliminate the persistent crashes.

The biggest problem with Raptor Lake’s instability is the randomness of crashes. Some systems crash only under certain conditions, while others «crash» all the time. The problem exists even after patches are installed: for example, energy-efficient kernels are disabled. Moreover, a large number of reports indicate that Raptor Lake processors do not work adequately even with parameters well below the official specifications.

Sources: Alderon Games, Tom`s Hardware