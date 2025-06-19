Introduced NFC 15 — «digital passports» and 4 times longer communication distance

NFC technology has caught on with mobile device users. It enables contactless payments, public transportation fares, and convenient connection between phones and headphones. For NFC, few people keep track of the standard version, as in the case of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Meanwhile, the NFC Forum has prepared the 15th version of the standard, which promises several significant improvements.

What has changed in NFC 15?

Most importantly, NFC 15 has increased the connection range. Previously, you had to almost touch one gadget to the other, but now the connection works even at a distance of up to 2 cm (previously it was only 0.5 cm). It seems like a trifle, but it was this trifle that often made you nervous at the terminals, holding the phone and trying to guess the «the same angle» and position.

It is worth noting that some NFC devices already work at a distance of more than 2 cm. However, the update to the standard ensures that it will work on both sides, and thus the success rate of NFC should improve significantly.

Thanks to this update, contactless payments will become faster and more stable. There is no longer a need to perfectly align the phone and the terminal — the number of failed payments will decrease. We also expect better interaction between devices in public transport, a better experience of using «digital keys» and easier setup of wireless charging. Smartphones, smartwatches, and other small wearable gadgets will benefit the most.

In addition to the technical upgrade, the NFC 15 standard has brought new features. In particular, it now supports the Digital Product Passport (DPP) — a kind of electronic «product passport» where manufacturers can store information about the product life cycle using the NDEF (NFC Data Exchange Format).

Security issues

Despite the increased distance, NFC remains a near-field technology — we’re still talking about centimeters. This means that an attacker cannot easily intercept a payment or read data from a distance. According to the NFC Forum, all security standards are preserved, so you don’t have to worry about your money.

Technical documentation is already available, and certification for compliance with the NFC 15 standard will start in the fall. Therefore, the first smartphones supporting the new standard may appear as early as the New Year.

In the future, the NFC Forum plans to increase its capacityNFC charging. Currently, it is limited to 1 W, and it is planned to increase it to 3 W.

Source: 9to5google, gsmarena