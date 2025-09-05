IO Interactive "bolted" Daniel Craig's head onto the body of the Hitman to create 007 First Light

IO Interactive took a creative approach to presenting the concept of 007 First Light — they used Daniel Craig’s face to do so.

To get permission for development, the studio simply took the digital head of the last James Bond from the movies and “screwed” it to the body of Agent 47 from Hitman: World of Assassination. In this form, the developers showed what James Bond could look like in their interpretation. The idea worked: the presentation impressed the copyright holders, and IO received the green light to create the game.

The demonstration was held at the legendary location of Sapienza from Hitman 2016 — a picturesque Italian town where a secret virus laboratory is hidden under cozy streets. It was here that IO Interactive showed how James Bond could act in the open and dynamic world that is a trademark of their games.

“I think what they saw in us and what we are also conveying is our angle would be to try to deliver a 360 experience where it’s not necessarily about only shooting and cut scenes — there’s certainly that in our game as well — but it’s also being able to explore the part of the Bond fantasy where he is in social spaces where he is using not only his fisticuffs, but also his charms and bluff and figuring out different ways in those social spaces to overcome the obstacles or get what he wants. How would a charming Bond fare in a situation like this where he doesn’t have to necessarily resort to violence?” — said the game’s director Hakan Abrak.

According to him, it was this scene in Sapienza that helped prove that IO could create not just another shooter with cutscenes, but a full-fledged Bond experience. Studio actively uses the best practices from the Hitman seriesleaving variability for the 007 First Light experience. The preliminary 30-minute gameplay shows 26-year-old James Bond creating a lot of chaos as he is just being recruited to MI6. That is why at the start we we will not get a super agent that will “knock out” enemies with a single glance.

007 First Light is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC. Pre-order is open for PC in Steam — the standard edition costs ₴1,315. But the game is not available on the Ukrainian PS Store.

Source: IGN