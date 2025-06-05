IO showed a trailer for 007: First Light — a stealth action game about the young Bond, release in 2026

IO Interactive, the studio known for the Hitman series, has officially shown 007: First Light —, a game about a young James Bond.

Its trailer debuted on June 4 during the Sony State of Play presentation. This is the first full-fledged a look at the game previously known as Project 007. Before that, for almost five years, the studio kept the details secret.

And now, at Sony State of Play, the trailer has finally been presented. In it, you can see the characteristic IO gameplay: stealthy assassinations, the use of distractions, and familiar spy techniques. They also showed a classic Aston Martin chase. As confirmed by the developers, 007: First Light — is a third-person action game with an emphasis on stealth, disguises, gadgets, and other features familiar to Hitman fans.

The protagonist is not the Bond we’ve seen in the movies. According to IO CEO Hakan Abram, this is the pre-agency period of Bond’s life: «before tuxedos and martinis». In the game, he is only undergoing training, and his resume — not special operations, but training. IO decided not to be tied to any particular actor — the image of Bond here has familiar features, but without a direct reference to any of the previous performers.

The plot — an original story about the formation of an agent, not an adaptation of films. So 007: First Light doesn’t copy classic scenes from the franchise, as was the case, for example, in GoldenEye 007 or Nightfire with Brosnan. IO is developing its own version of the agent, creating a separate line within the Bond universe.

The game is scheduled for release in 2026. It will be available for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Source: Games Radar