iOS 18 will feature Thanos-inspired ad removal from the browser

The feature, called Distraction Control, will allow users to remove unwanted elements from web pages with a single tap — it is currently available in the latest iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia developer betas.

With animations reminiscent of the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, intrusive ads, banners with cookies, and even individual sections of a website disappear from the site in seconds. At the same time, Apple clarifies that this is not a full-fledged ad blocker, and hidden elements will appear over time. Moreover, Distraction Control does not synchronize between devices.

MacRumors has published a video with an example of how Distraction Control works in practice. To start it, you basically need to press the same button that activates the reading mode.

Unless Apple makes last-minute changes, the new feature will appear as part of the latest release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 — probably next month.

At the same time, Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence features are likely to arrive later.