iPhone 16 Pro will receive a Wi-Fi 7 module with a theoretical speed of up to 40 Gbps

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series smartphones are expected to be significantly upgraded compared to the current lineup. One of these improvements is likely to be support for a new wireless standard Wi-Fi 7.

This will significantly increase the speed of data download and upload. Thanks to the Wi-Fi 7 chip, Apple iPhone 16 Pro models will be able to exchange information in the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz frequency bands, as well as simultaneously use all three bands. Theoretically, this will allow the new smartphones to provide data transfer speeds of about 40 Gbps, which is four times faster than the Wi-Fi 6E standard available on iPhone 15 models.

However, to really get such a high speed, you will also need to use a suitable router. Without updating the router, owners of the new iPhone 16 Pro will not notice an increase in data transfer speed, as the smartphone will be limited by the speed of the network equipment.

Standard iPhone 16 models will reportedly not receive an update to Wi-Fi 7. They will continue to use the same Wi-Fi chips.

