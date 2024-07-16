iPhone owners will be able to recover lost photos — a special album will appear in the gallery

With iOS 18, iPhone users will receive an update to the Photos app — an album with photos and videos that were once thought to be lost.

This includes media that was lost due to database corruption, incorrectly saved in the library, or taken with third-party apps.

How to recover photos on iPhone?

Open the Photos app and tap Albums

Select the Recovered album

Tap «Delete permanently» or «Restore to library».

The new option will also be available for Mac and iPad users with iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.

Once the update is installed, devices will automatically scan for recoverable photos or videos to provide instant access to lost content.

Earlier, users complained about an unusual bug that Recovers long-deleted photos. Apple later reported that this was due to a database corruption issue and released a fix.

The beta versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia are currently available for developers and public beta testers. The updates will be available to the public this fall.

Source: The Verge, Macrumors