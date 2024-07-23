iPhone SE 4 will receive an OLED display, A18 chip and other improvements – the price will be higher

Ice Universe insider shared information about the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone. According to him, the device will receive many significant updates compared to the current model.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have the Face ID biometric identification system and a wired USB-C connection interface. This will significantly distinguish the new product from the current generation model, which has a Touch ID sensor in the Home button and a Lightning connector. Apple is gradually abandoning it in favor of a universal USB-C solution, and soon these changes will also affect the budget version of the smartphone.

The new Apple iPhone SE 4 will be bigger. It is reported that the device’s display will increase from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches and will have an OLED panel for the first time. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is also expected to have an A18 processor, as in the iPhone 16 line, and 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Among other things, the next budget smartphone from Apple is expected to have an aluminum body and a single rear camera based on a 48-megapixel sensor.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone SE 4 smartphone next year, between March and May. Its price is likely to be between $499 and $549. This is significantly more expensive than the current version of the iPhone SE, introduced in March 2022, which starts at $429.

