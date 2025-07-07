Is the modular Fairphone 6 easy to repair? iFixit tested it

Most modern smartphones lure buyers with high megapixel, gigahertz, and gigabyte values. However, the Fairphone went the other way and decided to compete for consumers’ attention with the ease of repair and maintenance of the mobile device. This is all designed to extend the life of the gadget.

The new Fairphone 6 is a modular, repairable smartphone. In addition to improving technical characteristicsAs well as having a more powerful processor and a better camera, this model also offers the ability to easily disassemble the smartphone and repair it. The iFixit experts decided to check whether the manufacturer’s claims are true and tested the new product for repairability in its traditional disassembly. The result was impressive. Fairphone 6 has become the most repairable smartphone to date and received the highest score of 10 out of 10.

For Fairphone 6, repair is not a problem, it can be done even without visiting a specialized workshop. The company offers parts and video instructions, as well as individual spare parts for repair. A 5-year warranty and 8 years of software support add to the appeal.

As the iFixit video shows, this smartphone is really quite easy to disassemble. You don’t need to use heat to soften the glue, as in most modern devices. To remove the back panel, you just need to unscrew two screws. Another couple of screws hold the battery. So it only takes a few minutes to replace it, if you have the right screwdriver (Torx T5).

Further disassembly of the smartphone is not much more complicated. Prying off the camera cover and unscrewing a few more screws is enough to get to the display and replace it in case of damage. The modular design makes it easy to replace the battery, cameras, display, and USB port.

Fairphone 6 is built without glue at all. That is why it is much easier and faster to disassemble this model than its competitors. But at the same time, it has a lower dust and water protection rating (IP55) than many other modern smartphones.

Source: gsmarena, iFixit