Isometric games sale continues on Steam — Disco Elysium, Wasteland and others with discounts up to -90% off

Steam has launched the Isometric Games Festival — for fans of RPGs, strategies, and indie projects with a top-down view.

Classic and popular RPGs such as Disco Elysium, Wasteland, and others are on sale. But the same Pillars of Eternity, which recently for the first time in 10 years received a huge upgrade will not be sold at a lower price for the time being. Below ITC.ua has traditionally compiled a list of games with discounts, and some of them have a demo version — which we have marked.

Steam sale discounts from more expensive to cheaper

The campaign will run until August 18. At the same time, in Steam continues the festival of 4X strategies, where various strategies are given away at pleasant prices. In particular, you can find Civilization, Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Galactic Civilizations, and other titles at discounted prices. Valve is also preparing for 2026 — it is already known what sales are planned for the first half of 2026.