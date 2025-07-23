Isuzu D-MAX EV: own «Cybertruck» with 263 km of range on a single charge and almost the same price

The Japanese company Isuzu is well known for its diesel pickup trucks, introduced the first all-electric model D-MAX EV. The novelty looks quite interesting. It offers all-wheel drive, off-road mode, a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons and a fording depth of up to 600 mm. But with this comes a high price.

Characteristics of the Isuzu D-MAX EV

The D-MAX EV pickup truck is built on the same platform as the diesel version and looks almost exactly the same from the outside. But inside is a new 130 kW (174 hp) electric power plant that provides 325 N-m of torque. The car has permanent all-wheel drive.

The 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides a range of up to 263 km on the WLTP cycle. Charging from 20% to 80% takes approximately one hour (power up to 50 kW).

The electric pickup truck is capable of reaching a top speed of over 130 km/h. It can carry a payload of up to 1000 kg. As mentioned above, the traction load is up to 3.5 tons. The vehicle has a ground clearance of 210 mm and is capable of fording up to 600 mm. A special Terrain Mode is provided for difficult off-road conditions.

Price

The Isuzu D-MAX EV electric pickup truck will be available in a standard version starting at $81 thousand and in a double-cab version starting at $82.5 thousand. For comparison, the cost of the diesel version starts at $50 thousand. Deliveries to the European market will begin in the third quarter of this year. Right-hand drive versions for the UK are expected in early 2026.

