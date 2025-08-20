"It all started with one man": trailer of the second season of Fallout with Deathclaws and new Mr. House

The first trailer for the second season of Fallout has been released, introducing, among other things, the newcomers to the cast: Justin Theroux as Mr. House and Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin as a mad scientist.

After a brief appearance in the first season’s flashbacks, the mysterious ruler of New Vegas, Mr. House, finally gets a full-fledged role, but now played by new actor Justin Theroux. In the trailer, we see his famous Lucky 38 casino with a huge office on the mountain, as well as the villain’s rather close relationship with Cooper Howard, better known as the Goon in the show’s “present” time.

In general, game fans will notice a lot of references to Fallout: New Vegas — including Caesar’s Legion, the famous dinosaur statue, the robot Victor, and one of the most dangerous creatures in the universe called the Deathclaw. There is also a brief look at the “newcomer” Macaulay Culkin, whose character is described as a “mad genius.”.

“Fallout is an adaptation of Bethesda’s hit game series set 200 years after the apocalypse. In the first season, the life of the protagonist Lucy (Ella Purnell) was turned upside down after a “hellish” wedding and the disappearance of her father, the supervisor of Warehouse 33, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan). The girl sets out to find him, where her path inevitably crosses with Wasteland resident Goole (Walton Goggins) and Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus (Aaron Moten), and leads to the discovery of some not-so-pleasant secrets.

The first season of Fallout became one of the biggest hits of 2024, whichattracted 65 million viewers in the first 16 days (is the second highest in Prime Video history, with onlyThe Lord of the Rings series) and received high marks in reviews (93% from critics and viewers on Rotten Tomatoes). The showrunners of the series are Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Graham Wagner, who previously hinted that the series will get as many as five seasons.

The second season of Fallout will start on Prime Video on December 17, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday until February 4.