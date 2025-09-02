IT cut donations to the Armed Forces: up to 5% of salary, the most active are from frontline regions and those who are not going to leave Ukraine

DOU website published the results of the traditional annual survey on how Ukrainian IT professionals financially support the Armed Forces of Ukraine: this year, donations have decreased, and the most active are the professionals with the highest salaries and those who are not going to leave Ukraine.

The general results of the survey, which involved more than 13 thousand professionals The question about donations was answered by 13,607 professionals — both those who are currently in Ukraine (11,194 IT professionals) and those who are abroad (2,413 IT professionals)., are as follows:

70% of IT professionals continue to donate (last year 75%, in 2022 — 82%)

The average monthly donation is — $155 (compared to $188 a year ago and $190 in 2023)

On average, IT professionals spend 5% of their salary on donations (last year it was 7%)

The most active donors were professionals with salaries over $5 thousand, as well as IT professionals who are not going to leave Ukraine (81% of them donate, allocating 10% of their income to this cause)

C-level, DevOps, and developers donate the largest amounts

Most often, IT professionals donate $100-250 per month, but individual donations can vary significantly. For example, 6% of IT professionals donate more than $1,000 per month, 18% donate up to $50, and 4% give a quarter or more of their income to the army.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Interestingly, women are more likely to donate than men, and having a reservation has a significant impact on their willingness to donate.

There are significant differences in the regions: IT professionals from the frontline regions are ready to donate a larger percentage of their salary to the needs of the army:

Sumy — 7%

Zaporizhzhya — 8%

Mykolayivska — 7%

While in other regions it is — 5%.

As for the foreign countries, the most active are Ukrainians working in Portugal (68% and an average donation of $250) and the UK (61%, monthly donation — $297).