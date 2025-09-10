It happened: Netflix is filming a spinoff series about Uncle Fester called Wednesday

After Uncle Fester won the hearts of fans in the first and second seasons of Wednesday, Freddy Armisen’s character may get his own series.

Despite the fact that Rumors about the Wednesdayspinoff have been circulating for a long time, Netflix has not provided any official statements. However, Armisen himself recently confirmed his work on the project on Jimmy Fallon’s show. The host told the actor that he had heard talk of Uncle Fester, to which he replied:

“Yes, we are working on it. It’s fantastic… It’s amazing.”

Armisen did not provide any other details about the plot or supporting cast. This is to be expected, given that the spinoff is most likely at an early stage of development. First of all, Netflix is focused on its flagship series with Jenna Ortega, which recently renewed for a third season. Despite the fact that the second part of the sequel dropped by 43%, Wednesday still held leading positions in the ratings of many countries.

Fans, meanwhile, began to fantasize about ideas for a Fester Adams show, offering quite realistic options. It looks like Netflix should take to Reddit.

“Perhaps this is a prequel with the antics of Fester and Rechia. With other pseudonyms of Fester. Personally, I want to see more of Fester’s Fiestas, — wrote one fan. Another added that the series is likely to be an origin story: “Where does he get his gear from? Who gives him tips on cases? Did he collaborate with the Outcasts?”.

Other commentators suggest that Netflix could tackle the “missing” time in Fester’s story: the period between his growing up and the moment he got lost in the Bermuda Triangle. Given the numerous stories that Uncle Wednesday told during the main show and the general information about the character, it seems that there is enough content for more than one season of the prequel.

Armisen joined the Netflix series in the middle of the first season, but in the second season he played a more significant role when he helped Wednesdayin the investigation. By the way, this year we actually saw two Fasters in the series at once: Christopher Lloyd, who played this character in the Adams family movies of the 90s, this time appeared as one of the professors at Nevermore.

Currently, both seasons of Wednesday are available to watch on Netflix.

Source: Games Radar, Variety