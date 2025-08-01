It's a betrayal: a CoinDCX crypto exchange developer's side job cost the company $44 million

On July 26, the 30-year-old software developer of the CoinDCX crypto exchange was detained by the police of the Indian city of Bengaluru. He is suspected of helping hackers. The criminals managed to steal $44 million worth of cryptocurrencies because malware was installed on his work laptop.

CoinDCX is operated by Bengaluru-based Neblio Technologies. The company’s vice president of public policy and government affairs said that someone hacked into the company’s wallet on July 19 and withdrew cryptocurrencies to six accounts.

The police reported that the hackers instructed the developer, who had held a good position in the company for 3 years, to write reviews and gave him other online tasks in exchange for a good reward. Initially, the developer used his personal laptop, but later switched to a work laptop, on which the hackers managed to secretly install malware. Thus, the attackers gained access to CoinDCX and took the tokens from the exchange’s wallets. When the Neblio Technologies employee realized that he had been used as a tool to siphon off cryptocurrency, it was too late.

An internal investigation revealed that the developer earned about $17 thousand. He explained it as income from a part-time job.

The Indian police registered a case under sections 66 (computer-related offenses), 43 (fine and compensation for damage to a computer, computer system, etc,) 66 (c) (identity theft) and 66 (d) (fraud by impersonation using computer resources) of the IT Act, as well as 303 (theft), 316 (4) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (fraud) and 319 (2) (fraud by impersonation).

According to PeckShieldAlert, about 17 major hacker attacks were recorded in July 2025, resulting in a loss of $142 million (27.2% more than in June — $111.6 million).

The five largest hacker attacks in July 2025:

CoinDCX: $44.2 million GMX: $42 million BigONEexchange: $28 million WOOX: $12 million FutureProtocol: $4.2 million

Interestingly, the attacker returned $40.5 million to GMX crypto exchange, including 10 thousand ETH and 10.5 million FRAX.

Source: Indian Express