«It’s a good movie when the characters don’t speak»: the new «Jurassic World» was rated a modest 54% on Rotten Tomatoes

The «Jurassic World» franchise, which once gave viewers exciting cinematic events and was considered the benchmark for blockbusters in the 90s, seems to have finally reached the point of no return. At least, this is what the first estimates of the new movie starring Scarlett Johansson indicate.

«Jurassic World Rebirth» received 54% on Rotten Tomatoes and 53/100 on Metacritic with a general consensus on lifeless characters, a barely noticeable plot, and a movie that resembles a compilation of the best previous works.

«Jurassic World: Rebirth» — is the seventh film in the franchise overall and the third in the overload series, which introducedan all-new cast: Zora (Scarlett Johansson), paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and ship captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) embark on a dangerous journey to a remote island where the «Jurassic Park» laboratory was once located, and encounter dinosaurs that have been in solitude for a long time and have seriously mutated. The action of «Revenant» takes place 5 years after the events of «Dominion» (the same one that recognized as the most expensive movie in history).

The buzz around the film was quite high, given that David Koepp, who adapted the original «Jurassic Park» for the big screen, returned to write the script. Gareth Edwards, the creator of «Rogue One», is directing, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer.

Interestingly, even such modest ratings secured the film the third place in the overall franchise rating:

Movie RT’s assessment Jurassic Park (1993) 91% Jurassic World (2015) 72% Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) 54% Jurassic Park 2: The Lost World (1997) 53% Jurassic Park 3 (2001) 49% Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) 47% Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) 29%

If you look at the reviews, you’ll see positive things only from more well-known publications, such as Variety or the Hollywood Reporter, and the rest looks something like this:

«When no one is talking in Jurassic World: Rebirth” no one is talking, it’s a movie at its best», — Jason Flatt, But Why Tho? A Geek Community.

«The story is about a group of people who hope to make a big score by reworking existing DNA without considering the consequences of what they are doing. This is a brief summary of the plot and a brief summary of the production process of the movie», — Sean Means, The Movie Cricket.

«A visually stunning but overlong sequel with fleeting thrills, a lack of imagination, and a distractingly bad performance by Scarlett Johansson», — Avi Ofer, NYC Movie Guru.

«”The Rebirth” should have been called “The Repeat”. It offers a lot of action, but borrows a lot, with no real innovation or surprises in terms of who lives, who dies, and what the dinosaurs do», — Carla Hay, Culture Mix.

Rate «Jurassic World: Rebirth» yourself starting July 2 in cinemas. It is worth reminding that each of the last three films in the «Jurassic World» series has grossed over $1 billion at the box office since 2015.