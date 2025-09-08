"It's a murder disguised as a miracle": the first trailer of the detective film Knives Out 3 is out

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — the third in the franchise about the adventures of detective Benoit Blanc.

Daniel Craig has returned to the lead role and is ready to investigate “the most difficult case of his career”. After the cozy, homey atmosphere of the first film and the sunny Greek landscapes in the Glass Onion Benoit Blanc is heading to a gloomy pastoral New England town and a Gothic church.

“After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of suspects prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to team up with Blanc to solve a mystery that defies all logic.”

Josh O’Connor plays Judd Duplantisi, a former boxer and now a priest and assistant to Monsignor Jefferson Weeks (Josh Brolin). The latter is likely to be the victim, based on the trailer and Brolin’s story

“To understand this case, you need to look at the myth that is being created here.” — Craig says in the video. “A man gives a sermon. Then, in front of everyone, he walks into a sealed concrete box. Thirty seconds later, this man is dead. A classic, impossible crime.”

Among the rest of the cast:

Glenn Close — devout parishioner Martha Delacroix

Kerry Washington — lawyer Vera Draven

Daryl McCormack — aspiring politician Cy Draven

Thomas Hayden Church — gardener Samson Holt

Jeremy Renner — city doctor Nat Sharp

Kaylee Spaney — cellist Simone Vivane

Andrew Scott — writer Lee Ross

Rian Johnson returned to direct, write and produce the film with Rahm Bergman.

Knives Out 3 will be released in theaters on November 26 and will be available on Netflix starting December 12. The film has already made its debut at the Toronto Film Festival, gathering rave reviews and a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Teaser trailer

