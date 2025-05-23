It’s official: A24 to adapt Elden Ring with the director of «Ex Machina» and «Annihilation»

Elden Ring will officially become a movie — the adaptation of the action/RPG game has been confirmed by Bandai Namco and A24.

The official press release put an end to a month of rumors and leaks. Along with the announcement of the film’s development, they have already chosen the person who will write the script and direct it. Alex Garland — the author of «Ex Machina» and «Annihilation» has taken up this role. George R.R. Martin, who helped build the game’s world, also joined the team, and this time he is among the producers.

Garland is not just directing — he’s working with A24 again, as he did with «Сivil War». Peter Rice, Andrew MacDonald and Allon Reich from DNA, as well as Vince Gerardis and the aforementioned Martin are working on the adaptation with him. This will be A24’s second gaming project, as they have co-produce a movie based on Death Stranding. And his will not be headed by Hideo Kojima because he’s busy trying to make it to realize your gaming ideas and created a kind of will.

No wonder the filmmakers took on Elden Ring — this one of the most successful FromSoftware games. Its world, created by Miyazaki and Martin, was released in 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition, in 2022, the game won Game of the Year, Best Director, and Best Role-Playing Game at The Game Awards. And while the movie is being prepared, the game itself continues to gain momentum On May 30, the cooperative spin-off of Elden Ring is coming out: Nightreign, and closer to winter it is planned to version for Nintendo Switch 2.

Source: Variety