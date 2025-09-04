Amazon has announced that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will become the new Lara Croft, confirming long-standing rumors about her participation.

The Tomb Raider series was announced last year, along with the addition of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Breaking Bad) as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Now we know that Chad Hodge will join the project as a co-showrunner, and Jonathan van Tulleken (Shogun) will direct.

“I’m thrilled to announce the incredible Sophie Turner as our Lara, along with this phenomenal creative team,” said Waller-Bridge. “It’s not often you get a show of this magnitude with a character you’ve loved since you were a kid. Everyone is crazy passionate about Lara and everyone is as incredible, brave and fun as she is. Get out your artifacts… Croft is coming…”

Turner did not confirm the rumors about her casting, but in late May posted a photo with a “pumped-up figure” on social media. Fans assumed that this update was dedicated to the role of Lara Croft. The actress herself did not comment on the speculation and quickly deleted the post.

Sophie Turner is getting jacked for her new role as Lara Croft in the upcoming live-action ‘TOMB RAIDER’ series. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6TpmjQS41x — westerosies (@westerosies) May 20, 2025

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

“I’m so excited to be playing Lara Croft,” Turner said in a recent statement. “She is an iconic character who means a lot to so many people and I’m giving her everything I have. It’s a tough task to follow Angelina and Alicia with their powerful acting performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in good hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have in store.”

According to Variety, the series adaptation is officially set to begin production in January 2026.

Lara Croft made her video game debut in 1996. The charismatic aristocratic archaeologist conquers lost cities, unravels the secrets of ancient temples, and skillfully evades deadly traps. Previously, Angelina Jolie (2001 and 2003) and Alicia Vikander (since 2018) have portrayed the character on screen, while Hayley Atwell lent her voice to the Netflix animated series.