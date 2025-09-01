It's official: the world's first national AI bot for public services has been launched at Diia

Ukraine is launching Diia.AI, a national assistant that will help communicate with the state directly, without unnecessary bureaucracy. About it reports the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Diia.AI is positioned as a personal assistant that knows everything about the services in the Diia app and portal, as well as about the initiatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The assistant can find the right service, check information about property or business, and most importantly — help you apply for a service right in the chat. It already issues income certificates. By the end of the year, the list of possibilities will become even wider. Next, artificial intelligence will be integrated directly into mobile application “Diia”.

“Ukrainians will be the first in the world to receive public services through AI,” the Ministry of Digital Transformation says.

How Diia.AI works

To take advantage of the new AI offer from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, you need to follow a few steps:

Go to Diia portal and click on “Diya.AI”.

Log in.

Send your request to the chat, for example: “I want to open a sole proprietorship”.

The assistant will explain in detail what to do next step by step.

“This is a new format of interaction with the state and another revolutionary step in the development of public services. Estonia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom already have AI assistants, but only in Ukraine does a national agent provide services to people directly in a chat,” the Ministry of Digital Transformation states.

The AI assistant is currently in open beta testing. The team is training it to answer even more accurately using feedback from real users.

You can join Diia.AI testing by by the following link. After testing, it is advisable to leave feedback on the new feature — select “effective” or “ineffective” and write your comment. This will help to make the service better.