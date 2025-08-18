It's official: two big stars of The Lord of the Rings will return in The Hunt for Gollum

The Hunt for Gollum is one of two new films in The Lord of the Rings franchise that will offer a look at the side story of The Fellowship of the Ring, where Gandalf and Aragorn track down Gollum to find out what he knows about Sauron’s return.

It is known that Andy Serkis will reprise his character on screen and will also direct, while Peter Jackson, who helmed both original trilogies, is attached as a producer alongside longtime creative partners and screenwriters Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. It is now known for certain that they will be joined by at least two other Lord of the Rings stars, Ian McKellen (Gandalf) and Elijah Wood (Frodo).

“I hear there’s going to be another Middle-earth movie, and it’s going to start shooting in May. It’s going to be directed by Gollum, and it’s going to be completely dedicated to Gollum,” McKellen announced at the For the Love of Fantasy fan meeting in London. “I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: there’s a character in the movie named Frodo, and there’s a character named Gandalf. I’m not going to tell you the rest!”

The fact that McKellen personally announced the news strongly suggests that he will play the wizard Gandalf, a role he last played more than 10 years ago in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”. There are few doubts about who will play Frodo, and there are modern technologies that can help rejuvenate the 44-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, the announcement of “shooting in May 2026” more clearly outlines the timeframe of the production, which was previously announced as only a year.

The story of The Hunt for Gollum will be an interquel of sorts, using material from the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels to describe how Gandalf searches for Gollum. This mission becomes crucial after the wizard begins to suspect the true nature of the ring found by Bilbo Baggins, forcing him to seek Aragorn’s help.

The producers had previously expressed hope that Viggo Mortensen will be able to repeat its role. With Wood and McKellen returning, the odds are increasing.

“To be honest, it’s entirely up to Viggo,” Boens said earlier. “We are at a very early stage of cooperation. I’ve talked to Viggo, Andy and Peter have talked to him. We all talked to each other. Honestly, I can’t imagine anyone else playing Aragorn, but it will be absolutely and completely up to Viggo.”

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom, 44, suggested thatAI is essential for the return of Legolas and other characters. In fact, Andy Serkisdoes not shy away from technologySo anything is possible.

The premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum scheduled for December 17, 2027.

Earlier, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav hinted that has already seen the script and rated it “excellent”. Serkis himself said that a new project in the world of The Lord of the Rings will be very atmospheric and unexpected

