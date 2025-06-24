It’s official: Xbox app on PC adds Steam and Battle.net games

Microsoft is once again reminding us that Windows — is not just an operating system, but also a playground. And so that you don’t have to jump between a dozen launchers, the company is testing a new feature. The Xbox for Windows program will have a single library for games from Steam and Battle.net. So, now even Half-Life will «live» next to Halo — at least on the screen.

The feature is currently available only to Xbox Insider program members, but they promise to launch it for everyone soon. The new unified library will be rolled out to the Xbox program later this year, as well as to new devices such as ROG Xbox Ally portable consoles with a processorAMD Ryzen Z2.

When you install a game from Steam or Battle.net, it automatically appears in My library and in the list of recently played games in the side menu. Microsoft wants to make the Xbox app the only «home» for all your PC games. And yes, the company is directly hinting at competition with SteamOS, but instead of a new OS, it’s a combination of Windows and Xbox.

Pros in words Xbox Project Manager Manisha Oza, support for other game stores will be added over time. And if you don’t want to see, say, Battle.net in your Xbox app, — you can hide it in the settings. All for your comfort.

To try this feature right now, you need to install Xbox Insider Hub, join the PC Game Preview — and your library will look completely different.

Microsoft has long wanted to make Xbox more than just a console program. And it looks like it’s finally moving in the right direction — not with new platforms, but with human convenience.

Source: The Verge