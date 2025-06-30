James Bond for buzzers: the star of «Spider-Man» claims to be 007

No Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Henry Cavill — publication Variety unveiled a trio of candidates for the role of the new James Bondand, given the choice, Amazon is determined to attract a younger audience to watch

Last year, the producers noted that the role of 007 They are looking for a man 30+ and possibly black, However, since then the franchise was transferred to Amazon’s creative control, who seems to have a different vision. The trio of candidates includes Tom Holland of «Spider-Man», Jacob Elordi of «Euphoria» and Harris Dickinson, who played in this year’s «Good Girl, Bad Girl».

Amazon and producers are interested in casting an actor under the age of 30 for James Bond, with Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland and Harris Dickinson “at the top of the list.” The film is eyeing a 2028 release date. (https://t.co/JyLoMB95gR) pic.twitter.com/akywCkaHYT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 27, 2025

All three are under 30, with Holland and Dickinson — British, and Elordi was born in Australia (though hardly for Amazon will be the deciding factor; think George Lazenby in «On Her Majesty’s Secret Service»). Aaron Taylor-Johnson (35), Henry Cavill (42), and Idris Elba (52), who were actively promoted by fans for the role, were left out.

Last week it became known that the new film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve («Dune»), who beat out a quartet of contenders consisting of Edward Berger, Edgar Wright, Paul King, and Jonathan Nolan. Villeneuve himself has previously noted that working on Bond has been a longtime dream of his.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«Some of my earliest movie memories are of Agent 007. I grew up watching James Bond movies with my father, starting with Dr. No with Sean Connery. I am a die-hard Bond fan. For me, — is sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and pave the way for many new missions. This is a huge responsibility, but also an incredibly exciting adventure for me and a great honor,» Villeneuve said in a statement.

Meanwhile, insiders write that Vilniov’s commitments include work on only one movie, and the director will not have the right to edit «the final version» — for this reason, Christopher Nolan once refused to work on the project. Meanwhile, his brother Jonathan Nolan was also considered as a key writer, although insiders say he is not yet available for the project. Currently, the studio is looking for an author to write a script based on Villeneuve’s concept, while the director will complete post-production «Dune: Messiah».

Other sources note that the final choice of the actor is planned to be made just after the script is completed. The new Bond movie is expected to be released only in 2028, given its scale.

The last and 25th James Bond film, «007: No Time to Die» starring Daniel Craig and directed by Cary Fukunaga, was released in 2021 and earned $775 million. Craig will soon be seen as detective Benoît Blanc in detective trilogies «Knives out».