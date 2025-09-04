JBL launches Boombox 4: AI sound enhancement and 34 hours of battery life

JBL, whose products are regularly featured in TOP-10 selections different acousticshas introduced the new Boombox 4 speaker to the global market. The new product replaces the Boombox 3 and offers improved audio performance, smarter customization, longer battery life, and lighter weight despite its larger enclosure.

Features of the JBL Boombox 4

The JBL Boombox 4 speaker has two 5-inch subwoofers, two 0.75-inch tweeters, and three passive radiators. In the mains power mode, the speaker delivers 2 × 65 W RMS to the subwoofers and 2 × 40 W RMS to the tweeters. In battery mode, it delivers 2 × 60 W RMS to the subwoofers and 2 × 40 W RMS to the tweeters. The new product covers the frequency range from 37 Hz to 20 kHz and provides a signal-to-noise ratio of more than 80 dB.

JBL has added AI Sound Boost technology that analyzes sound in real time and automatically adjusts playback, preserving power and reducing distortion even at maximum volume.

Boombox 4 uses Bluetooth 5.4 wireless protocol and supports lossless music playback via USB-C port. There is also support for Auracast, which allows you to wirelessly connect multiple JBL speakers in a synchronized system. In addition, the PartyBoost function for creating a stereo pair is still available.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The built-in battery lasts up to 28 hours on a single charge and up to 34 hours in Playtime Boost — mode. Fast charging provides 2 hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging. The battery is replaceable, which extends the life of the speaker. Interestingly, the built-in battery can also work as a power bank to charge other devices via USB-C.

The JBL Boombox 4 has dimensions of 51×26×21 cm and weighs 5.98 kg, so it’s hard to call this speaker portable. Although it has a handle for easy carrying. Despite its slightly larger size, the new model is lighter, so it is more convenient for transportation. The device has an IP68 enclosure that provides protection against dust and moisture.

Price

The price of JBL Boombox 4 is $549.95. The speaker is already available for pre-order, and delivery will begin on September 28, 2025. Users can choose from white, black, blue, and camouflage colors.

Source: gizmochina