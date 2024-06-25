News Movie 06-25-2024 at 11:38 comment views icon

Joffrey 2.0? The actor who played Ser Christon in the series «House of the Dragon» shut down social media due to hate and threats

Kateryna Danshyna

British actor Fabien Frankel, who portrayed the role of Ser Christon Cole in the TV series «House of the Dragon», was forced to restrict his social media accounts due to harassment and a stream of threats in the comments.

Some of the character’s actions could really anger viewers in the second episode of the second season, and for some reason people decided to direct all their hate at the actor.

In the comments, for example, on Instagram, dozens of people wrote to Frankel that they hated him.

«How did you manage to go from being a very likable character to the worst character in GOT history?».

Twitter, on the other hand, began posting posts in support of Frankel.

Frankel is far from the first actor from the «Game of Thrones» universe to face threats — Jack Gleeson, who played Joffrey, has already been accused of similar comments.

Gleeson himself, as they say, in real life is noted for his good naturedness and looks nothing like his character, and in some interviews he admitted that he was very uncomfortable playing certain scenes. Because of the harassment, Jack had to go out with security guards and even disappear from the movies for a while.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel «House of Dragons», «Fire and Blood» tells the story of the House of Targaryen, which takes place 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones». The first two episodes of the second seasonin Ukrainian voice acting is already available on Megogo — the rest of the eight episodes will be released every Monday until August 5.


